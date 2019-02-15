Notice Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Sue Coe

April 22, 1942-February 10, 2019

Conway

Patti, age 76, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House surrounded by loving family.

Born April 22, 1942 in Springfield, IL, she was the daughter of the late Marvin W. and Beulah Van Huss Coe. Patti enjoyed gardening. Patti was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she was active in many different areas of the church. She retired as a writer from AT&T in 1989 she then moved to Conway in 1999 to be closer to family. She volunteered at many local organizations such as Conway Medical Center, Theatre of Republic and Friendship Medical. Patti will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Surviving are her sister, Jackie Langdon (Lewis); many nieces, nephews cousins and her loyal and loving companion "Petey".

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Devorick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday February 16, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:45 at Centenary United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 Highway 544, Conway, SC, 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

