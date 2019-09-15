Paul Kenneth Browning
July 20, 1945 -0 August 30, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Dr. Paul Kenneth Browning, 74, of North Myrtle Beach passed away August 30 2019, at his home surrounded by his wife, Phyllis, and their four daughters. Born in Durham, NC He is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill,East Carolina University, and Vanderbilt University. Paul dedicated 50 years to public education in both North and South Carolina. He retired in 2017, after serving 19 years as principal of Socastee High School. Paul leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; four daughters, Ashley, Andi, Betsy (Hunter), and Blair; eight grandchildren, Kayleigh, Madison, Wiley, Genevieve, Ryker, Camille, Ava, and Claire. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm in the Socastee High School auditorium at 2pm. Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Dr. Paul K. Browning Memorial Scholarship Fund. Additional information and Dr. Browning's full obituary is available at www.myrtlebeachfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 15, 2019