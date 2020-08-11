Paul Leonard Crown, Jr.
March 18, 1934 – August 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Paul Leonard Crown, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Saturday August 8, 2020 at home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on March 18, 1934 in Derwood, Maryland to the late Paul Crown, Sr. & Katie (Day) Crown.
Along with his parents, Paul is reunited in death with his son, Joe Crown; his brother, Kenny Crown and his granddaughter, Caryn Crown.
Paul was a hardworking man with a heart of gold. He was a skilled and dedicated cartographer for the US government for many years. Following his well-deserved retirement, Paul was able to enjoy the finer things in life. His faith lead to have a strong presence within the St. Michael Catholic Church community. He graciously volunteered his time with every opportunity presented. Paul participated in daily masses as an usher and assisted in the kitchen for after mass refreshments. Paul will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Paul's memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth Raedell Crown of Myrtle Beach; their children, John Crown and his wife, Lesa of Loris, Joan Broadwater and her husband, Mike of Mount Airy, Maryland, & Judy Main and her husband Neil of Myrtle Beach; his adoring grandchildren, Jacquelyn Paulson, Katrina Conlon, Eryn Weber, Michael Broadwater, Forrest Newman, Leo Newman, & Neil Main, Jr.; seven great grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Moulden of Sandy Springs Maryland; his half-brother, Ernie Thompson of Damascus, Maryland; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church 542 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576 during the 8:00AM daily mass. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to service time on Wednesday August 12, 2020.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, at the address listed above.
