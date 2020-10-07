1/
Paul Duncan
1937 - 2020
Paul Hurtchel Duncan
January 7, 1937-October 3, 2020
Conway
A former resident of Crab Orchard, West Virginia, Paul Hurtchel Duncan of Conway, SC passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 3, 2020.
Paul was born on January 7, 1937, to the late Charles and Ruth Duncan of Coal City, West Virginia. Upon graduation from Stoco High School, he joined the US Marine Corp., where he served as an Aviation Mechanic. Upon returning to West Virginia, he worked in the coal industry where he retired as a Master Mechanic from Consol Coal.
Paul believed in being kind, generous, compassionate and hardworking. Those who called him friend, knew him as Hurtchel. They knew there was no problem to big and no task to small for him to tackle. He was always determined to do things himself and he didn't need Google to figure it out. He paved his own way. Made his own solutions.
Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children, Dwayne and Kimberly, his brother, Charles and his life-long friend, Mark Riffe.
In keeping with Paul's wishes, no services or memorial will be held following cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 7, 2020.
