Pauline J. (Polly) Snyder
March 25, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Pauline J. (Polly) Snyder, 78, loving wife of John P. Snyder, passed away peacefully Saturday April 4, 2020 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church at a later date with day and time to be announced.
