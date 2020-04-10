Pauline J. (Polly) Snyder (1942 - 2020)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Pauline J. (Polly) Snyder
March 25, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Pauline J. (Polly) Snyder, 78, loving wife of John P. Snyder, passed away peacefully Saturday April 4, 2020 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church at a later date with day and time to be announced.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440)is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 10, 2020
