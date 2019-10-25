Payton Shumate (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Payton Shumate.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Payton Shumate
June 26, 1929 - October 23, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Payton Shumate, 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born June 26, 1929 in Hartsville, SC.
A celebration of Payton's life will be held 2:00pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.