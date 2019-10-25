Payton Shumate
June 26, 1929 - October 23, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Payton Shumate, 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born June 26, 1929 in Hartsville, SC.
A celebration of Payton's life will be held 2:00pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 25, 2019