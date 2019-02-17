Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Lerner. View Sign



Myrtle Beach, SC

On February 12, 2019, Pearl Ruth Lerner of Myrtle Beach passed from this Earth after an illness at the age of 96. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey on January 13, 1923 to Isaac and Clara Goldberg, she was one of nine children. She married Bernard Wolf Lerner on February 22, 1942, They had one beloved child, Linda. When he was struck with multiple sclerosis in 1953, Pearl went to work to provide for her family. She became the head of Accounts Payable at Mack Trucks, where she worked for thirty years. She came to Myrtle Beach with her family in 1989, and was known as the famous "Pearlie Mae" of The Famous Midway Deli in Myrtle Beach where her chicken soup and chopped liver were world renowned and enjoyed by thousands. Known also as G-Town, G-Ma, Grandma Pearl, Pearlie, and Mom, Pearl was the rock that anchored her family. Quick-witted, sharp, and incisive, she left little doubt about where she stood, or what she thought. Pearl Lerner loved life with a passion and an optimism that was something to behold, shining from her every fiber with a purity rarely known, and an innocence rarely felt. A lifelong Democrat, consummate baker, and voracious reader, she was alert aware and sharp as a tack to the very end. She loved her mystery novels, Golf and Tiger Woods, Amazon, Netflix, The New York Times Book Review, foreign language Soap Operas, and going to lunch with her loved-ones. Born into a horse-and cart world, she also loved her smart phone, facebook, and face-timing with those she loved. She was polished, put-together, and the most un-flagging, proudest cheerleader that any family could wish for. She is survived by one brother, Louis and his wife Sandy, of Boca Raton, Florida, and survives through her beloved daughter Linda Abroscat, and her husband Jack of Myrtle Beach. She will also continue to live in the hearts of her grandchildren, Cameron Viebrock of Myrtle Beach, Brandon Viebrock and his fiancee Alessandra Randazzo of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her Great Granddaughter Stevie Viebrock, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Pearl Lerner's life stands for them as a monument of perseverance, devotion, uncompromising optimism, and unconditional, unending Love. 96 years was not even close to being enough. Her funeral service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4 PM, with a short visitation from 3 PM - 4 PM. An online guestbook is available at





Pearl LernerMyrtle Beach, SCOn February 12, 2019, Pearl Ruth Lerner of Myrtle Beach passed from this Earth after an illness at the age of 96. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey on January 13, 1923 to Isaac and Clara Goldberg, she was one of nine children. She married Bernard Wolf Lerner on February 22, 1942, They had one beloved child, Linda. When he was struck with multiple sclerosis in 1953, Pearl went to work to provide for her family. She became the head of Accounts Payable at Mack Trucks, where she worked for thirty years. She came to Myrtle Beach with her family in 1989, and was known as the famous "Pearlie Mae" of The Famous Midway Deli in Myrtle Beach where her chicken soup and chopped liver were world renowned and enjoyed by thousands. Known also as G-Town, G-Ma, Grandma Pearl, Pearlie, and Mom, Pearl was the rock that anchored her family. Quick-witted, sharp, and incisive, she left little doubt about where she stood, or what she thought. Pearl Lerner loved life with a passion and an optimism that was something to behold, shining from her every fiber with a purity rarely known, and an innocence rarely felt. A lifelong Democrat, consummate baker, and voracious reader, she was alert aware and sharp as a tack to the very end. She loved her mystery novels, Golf and Tiger Woods, Amazon, Netflix, The New York Times Book Review, foreign language Soap Operas, and going to lunch with her loved-ones. Born into a horse-and cart world, she also loved her smart phone, facebook, and face-timing with those she loved. She was polished, put-together, and the most un-flagging, proudest cheerleader that any family could wish for. She is survived by one brother, Louis and his wife Sandy, of Boca Raton, Florida, and survives through her beloved daughter Linda Abroscat, and her husband Jack of Myrtle Beach. She will also continue to live in the hearts of her grandchildren, Cameron Viebrock of Myrtle Beach, Brandon Viebrock and his fiancee Alessandra Randazzo of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her Great Granddaughter Stevie Viebrock, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Pearl Lerner's life stands for them as a monument of perseverance, devotion, uncompromising optimism, and unconditional, unending Love. 96 years was not even close to being enough. Her funeral service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4 PM, with a short visitation from 3 PM - 4 PM. An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close