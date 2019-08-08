Peggy Ann Nesbit
October 11, 1936 - August 2, 2019
Pawleys Island
Peggy Ann Nesbit, loving wife of Richard Nesbit, Sr., formerly of Sutersville, PA, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at her Pawleys Island residence with her loving family by her side.
A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Abbey, 46 Gathering Lane, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 (843-314-0277). The service will begin at 4:00 PM with a reception to follow there at the church.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 8, 2019