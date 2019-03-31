Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Pilcher. View Sign



March 10, 1938 - March 28, 2019

Myrtle Beach

In The early morning hours on Thursday my baby said her last two words in this life, "hold me". We sat on the side of the bed with her in my arms and she went to sleep.

I could not hear Gods telephone calling her home, she was so peaceful and had had such a bad night that I was thankful for her peaceful slumber. Little did I know she had answered the call. God saw her pain and suffering which we had been unable to control and called her home to be in his flower garden. The strain on her 81 year old heart full of love finally overflowed.

Peggy began her life's journey as the first child of John Porter and Frances Lovette in Wilkes County, North Carolina where she spent her child hood. Her family was poor, she spent most of her life with her grandmother and her cousin Mary Jo Finney. Her mother would send her to the railroad tracks to collect lumps of coal. She had three sisters, Penny, Judy and Darlene and one brother Walter Lovette. Their relatives started the dynasty known as Holly Farms. Peggy broke out of her hometown of North Wilkesboro by first going to college and then starting her life long career in hospitality with Holiday Inns. She married William Bauguess and had 2 children, Debbie and William which she raised by herself.

I met Peggy in the Holiday Inn in Jacksonville N.C. where I was a Major in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. We were combative as successful people often are but fell deeply in love starting with respect for each others accomplishments. She had been a General Manager for Holiday Inns for 25 years before she followed me to The Marine Corps Finance at Kansas City where we were married on the 20th of December 1974. We started our life with what we could put in our cars. She put up with the Marine Corps sending me all over the world to accomplish my assigned mission in Kansas City. She managed two motels to keep her busy, we often spoke over the phone half around the world. Our bond was so strong it melted those miles.

For 45 years we worked and pushed through life together winding up in Myrtle Beach where she worked for Hilton and finally Patricia Grand. Through it all she was the most respected manager in her field. She received many awards but one she cherished most was the 5 Star award from Hilton.

William (Billy) and finally his son Will, which was the center of her life, came to live with us. She only wanted to live to see him graduate and be a fine young man. We will do that babydoll. Our love for you will never fade. Save me a place in your garden.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A private entombment will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time.

An online guest book is available at





Peggy B. PilcherMarch 10, 1938 - March 28, 2019Myrtle BeachIn The early morning hours on Thursday my baby said her last two words in this life, "hold me". We sat on the side of the bed with her in my arms and she went to sleep.I could not hear Gods telephone calling her home, she was so peaceful and had had such a bad night that I was thankful for her peaceful slumber. Little did I know she had answered the call. God saw her pain and suffering which we had been unable to control and called her home to be in his flower garden. The strain on her 81 year old heart full of love finally overflowed.Peggy began her life's journey as the first child of John Porter and Frances Lovette in Wilkes County, North Carolina where she spent her child hood. Her family was poor, she spent most of her life with her grandmother and her cousin Mary Jo Finney. Her mother would send her to the railroad tracks to collect lumps of coal. She had three sisters, Penny, Judy and Darlene and one brother Walter Lovette. Their relatives started the dynasty known as Holly Farms. Peggy broke out of her hometown of North Wilkesboro by first going to college and then starting her life long career in hospitality with Holiday Inns. She married William Bauguess and had 2 children, Debbie and William which she raised by herself.I met Peggy in the Holiday Inn in Jacksonville N.C. where I was a Major in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. We were combative as successful people often are but fell deeply in love starting with respect for each others accomplishments. She had been a General Manager for Holiday Inns for 25 years before she followed me to The Marine Corps Finance at Kansas City where we were married on the 20th of December 1974. We started our life with what we could put in our cars. She put up with the Marine Corps sending me all over the world to accomplish my assigned mission in Kansas City. She managed two motels to keep her busy, we often spoke over the phone half around the world. Our bond was so strong it melted those miles.For 45 years we worked and pushed through life together winding up in Myrtle Beach where she worked for Hilton and finally Patricia Grand. Through it all she was the most respected manager in her field. She received many awards but one she cherished most was the 5 Star award from Hilton.William (Billy) and finally his son Will, which was the center of her life, came to live with us. She only wanted to live to see him graduate and be a fine young man. We will do that babydoll. Our love for you will never fade. Save me a place in your garden.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A private entombment will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time.An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close