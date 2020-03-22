Percy Cox (1934 - 2020)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Percy L. Cox, Jr.
March 05, 1934 - March 20, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Percy L. Cox, Jr., 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Brightwater Assisted Living. He was born March 05, 1934 in Liberty, NC.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Percy's name to the Tara Hall Home for Boys, PO Box 955 Georgetown, SC 29442.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 22, 2020
