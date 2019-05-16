Pete Midder Mines
November 2, 2017 - May 9, 2019
Goldsboro
Pete Midder Mines was taken into heaven on Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a wonderful morning with his mother at home. His life was full of love, laughter, curiosity, and learning. Always playing, hugging, and riding his golf cart or lawn mower; Midder lived every minute of his brief time with us to the fullest. His laughing voice, curious eyes, love for elephants, and sense of adventure will never be forgotten. His smile made everyone's heart happy.
Midder touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy boy was the light of our lives and the star of our hearts that will leave us smiling through our tears. He was joy personified. Midder loved his mama more than anything and he was his daddy's heart, who always wanted to be with him outside. We will miss his lovable ways for the rest of our lives. We pray his spirit lives on in each of us forever.
A private service for the family will be held at Saulston United Methodist Church in Goldsboro, NC on Sunday, May 19, 2019 with Pastor Howard James officiating.
Midder leaves behind his loving parents, Pete and Katie. His grandparents, Walt and Pam Easterling and Pete and Elizabeth Mines; great-grandmother, Frances Mines; aunts and uncles, Alissa and Todd Scott, Mary and Michael Forsyth, and Daniel and Cameron Mines; and cousin, Ella Scott. Midder also loved spending time with his puppies, Bodhi and Penny.
The family intends to honor Midder by making certain that the joyful spirit and laughter in this family returns in full force. We understand that this effort will require time and the help of our extended family and many dear and wonderful friends. The family finds hope in the fact that, though Midder was surrounded by love in his life, he is now experiencing the perfect love of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Midder's memory to the Elephants at the North Carolina Zoo or to your local SPCA.
Published in The Sun News on May 16, 2019