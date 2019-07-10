Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Peter F. FinneranPawleys IslandPeter Francis Finneran born on April 4th, 1929, a resident of Pawleys Island passed away peacefully at his home in Pawleys Island on June 30th, 2019.He was one of two children born to the late John and Ellen Finneran and was the beloved husband of Betty Ann Finneran for over 65 years. Peter will forever be remembered by his loving sister Anne Coffey, and beloved children Trish Dolan and Claire Ferrara, his treasured grandchildren Eric and Megan Ferrara, Stephanie and Mackenzie Dolan, and great-granddaughter Kennedy Megan Ferrara along with countless other family and friends who were blessed to have known him.Peter was born and raised in New York City and graduated from De La Salle Institute. He graduated from Iona College and served as an Army Lieutenant during the Korean War . Peter was a parishioner at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved Brookgreeen Gardens where he volunteered for over twenty years. His business career was in the printing and paper industries. He was happiest when he could make someone smile.The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday July 6th, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Island Chapel followed by a Mass Service at 1:00 PM at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. Interment will be at the family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in New Jersey where he will be reunited with his pre-deceased son Stephen.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Island Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun News on July 10, 2019

