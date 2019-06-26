Peter James "Hoppy" Hopkins
October 13, 1935 - June 13, 2019
Little River
Peter James "Hoppy" Hopkins, age 83, of Little River, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born October 13th, 1935 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late William and Rebecca (Malone) Hopkins.
He served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, during the Vietnam War. He received his Bachelor of Arts in 1977 from Fordham University in New York. He was a Supervising Counselor and Mentor for over a decade at Catholic Guardian Society caring for foster boys; he loved them as his own. For seventeen years, he was a Counselor and Supervisor at Southbury Training School in Southbury, Connecticut; he also was a Volunteer Firefighter at the school. He was a starter at the Heritage Village Country Club in Southbury, Connecticut, and the best weekend bartender at the Charcoal Chef in Woodbury, Connecticut.
Hoppy is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Mary Jo (Cain) Hopkins, his two daughters Elizabeth Piel (David) of Oakville, CT and Mary Kate "Katie" Hopkins of Little River, SC; his five grandchildren David, Jason, Sean and Catherine (Piel) and Rebecca (Hopkins); his brother William Hopkins of Long Beach, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother Deacon Farrell (Dorothy) Hopkins and Sister Catherine "Sissy" (Eugene) Dolan.
He will be missed for his infectious laughter and his sweet caring demeanor. He was an avid golfer and lifelong fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees.
There will be a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to or The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
