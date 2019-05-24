Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter K. Will. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Dr. Peter K. Will M.B. F.R.C.P. (C)

October 14, 1932 - May 11, 2019

North Vancouver

Peter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old and is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen; his 2 sons Mark (Lisa) and Nick; his 3 grandchildren Lachlan and Mikayla (Mark) and Aidan (Nick). Peter chose M.A.I.D. as his method of passing after receiving a diagnosis of terminal leukemia. He approached his death in the same pragmatic way that he lived…in control of himself and his situation.

Born to the manager of a tea plantation in Sri Lanka, he was educated in both South Africa and England, receiving his medical degree from London University in 1956. After doing 2 years National Service as an army doctor in Cyprus and the Middle East, he returned to England to specialize in Pediatrics at the Southampton Children's Hospital. In 1960 he came out to Vancouver and worked at Shaughnessy Hospital (meeting Karen while on vacation at Yellow Point Lodge on Vancouver Island), before moving to Toronto so he could work at both the Sick Kids Hospital and the Children's Hospital. After getting married to Karen in 1963, they moved back to Vancouver in 1964, where they eventually settled in North Vancouver.

Joining Dr. John Poole at Burnaby Hospital in Pediatric Practice after obtaining his F.R.C.P. (C), they spent the next 35 years running a successful practice at Burnaby Hospital and Children's Hospital, along with offices in both North and South Burnaby.

Retiring in 2000 and not one to stay idle he travelled the world with Karen, learnt Italian, played tennis several times a week, was an avid gardener, and swam daily at Hollyburn Country Club. Anybody who knew him knew that he lived by his routine, and knew exactly where to find him at any given time during the day (even when on holiday in Kauai). He only started slowing down after a lobectomy following a diagnosis of lung cancer in his 70's. Even after this setback he continued to thrive, defying the odds and surviving another 12 years.

Peter was a kind and generous man who is beloved by his family and the many others that were lucky enough to cross his path. We will miss him greatly.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dying with Dignity.



Dr. Peter K. Will M.B. F.R.C.P. (C)October 14, 1932 - May 11, 2019North VancouverPeter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old and is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen; his 2 sons Mark (Lisa) and Nick; his 3 grandchildren Lachlan and Mikayla (Mark) and Aidan (Nick). Peter chose M.A.I.D. as his method of passing after receiving a diagnosis of terminal leukemia. He approached his death in the same pragmatic way that he lived…in control of himself and his situation.Born to the manager of a tea plantation in Sri Lanka, he was educated in both South Africa and England, receiving his medical degree from London University in 1956. After doing 2 years National Service as an army doctor in Cyprus and the Middle East, he returned to England to specialize in Pediatrics at the Southampton Children's Hospital. In 1960 he came out to Vancouver and worked at Shaughnessy Hospital (meeting Karen while on vacation at Yellow Point Lodge on Vancouver Island), before moving to Toronto so he could work at both the Sick Kids Hospital and the Children's Hospital. After getting married to Karen in 1963, they moved back to Vancouver in 1964, where they eventually settled in North Vancouver.Joining Dr. John Poole at Burnaby Hospital in Pediatric Practice after obtaining his F.R.C.P. (C), they spent the next 35 years running a successful practice at Burnaby Hospital and Children's Hospital, along with offices in both North and South Burnaby.Retiring in 2000 and not one to stay idle he travelled the world with Karen, learnt Italian, played tennis several times a week, was an avid gardener, and swam daily at Hollyburn Country Club. Anybody who knew him knew that he lived by his routine, and knew exactly where to find him at any given time during the day (even when on holiday in Kauai). He only started slowing down after a lobectomy following a diagnosis of lung cancer in his 70's. Even after this setback he continued to thrive, defying the odds and surviving another 12 years.Peter was a kind and generous man who is beloved by his family and the many others that were lucky enough to cross his path. We will miss him greatly.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dying with Dignity. Published in The Sun News on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close