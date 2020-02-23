Peter J. Kearney
February 8, 1932 - December 22, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Peter J. Kearney, 87, died Monday, December 22, 2019 at the Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 25 years, Carol Sunshine; his son Jeffrey Kearney and his two grandchildren, Olivia and Joseph Kearney.
Peter was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 8, 1932. He served in the Air Force and worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., retiring after 25 years. In retirement he lived his dream as a PGA licensed Golf Instructor in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Kingston and Rhinebeck N.Y. and then moved to Myrtle Beach where he lived for the past 16 years.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 23, 2020