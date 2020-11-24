RIP Dr. Phil. It was truly my privilege to have known you and work with you in your final days. Your wealth of knowledge was unsurpassed by any other MD I’ve known in my 4 decades as a nurse. Your obituary has opened my eyes to all of your many accomplishments in your lifetime, but doesn’t surprise me. DrPhil, may you run forever on the beach , and I’ll be looking for you there. This world has lost a special man, but the heavens have gained another angel. And for Dr Phil’s family, my most sincere sympathies in the loss of your brother. Know that he was loved by all. Please inform NHC HEALTHCARE of his memorial details on the beach, if you are opening it up.

Kathy Fischer

Coworker