Philip Houston Randall
September 5, 1943 - May 28, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Philip Houston Randall died peacefully and surrounded by love on Thursday May 28th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the age of 76.
Phil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Randall of Myrtle Beach; son Philip Houston Randall III "Trey" of Myrtle Beach; daughter Natalie Randall and grandson Elliott Randall of Kansas City, MO; brother Dick Randall (Pat) of Raleigh, NC; brother in law Bill Wallace (Kathy) of San Diego, CA, uncle Bill Graves (Joan) of Knoxville, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A "celebration of life" will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Dr. Terry Belden and his staff for their ongoing commitment to patient care; as well as the entire staff of Grand Strand Hospital who supported Phil and his family during this difficult time.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2020.