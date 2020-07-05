Phillip V. Ambrose

November 10, 1942 - July 2, 2020

Galivants Ferry

Mr. Phillip V. Ambrose, age 77, of Galivants Ferry passed away July 2, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Ambrose was the husband of Judy Ambrose, his high school sweetheart. Mr. Ambrose was born November 10, 1942, the son of the late Vernon and Lucille Floyd Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose is a Veteran of the United States Army where he served our country as a Paratrooper. He is a graduate of Aynor High School where he lettered and excelled in all sports. Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Judy were crowned Homecoming King and Queen of their class. He retired from Conway Ford where he served as a Sales Manager. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ambrose is survived by one daughter: Dallas Ambrose (Julie) of Columbia; two sons: Phil Ambrose (Kristen) of California and Jarrett Ambrose of Galivants Ferry; four grandchildren: Poppy Ambrose, Lexi Ambrose, Carson Ambrose, and Charlie Ambrose; one sister: Jan Ambrose of Surfside Beach; and one brother: William Ambrose of North Carolina. A Memorial Service for Mr. Ambrose will be held 1:30 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating. The family will meet with friends briefly following the service at the church. Please remember to take all social distancing recommendations into consideration.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store