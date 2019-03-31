Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Graham. View Sign



December 31, 1941-March 29, 2019

Conway

Phillip Russ Graham, Sr., age 77, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his entire loving family.

Born December 31, 1941 in Conway, he was the son of the late Tom D. Graham, Sr. and the late Ruth Russ Graham. Mr. Graham was a life-long member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and served as a deacon since age 29. He was also involved in many other ministries of the church, including the annual Christmas party he thoroughly enjoyed hosting. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Graham began his career in the golf car business in 1968. He continued his career with E-Z-Go Textron and became an owner/distributor in 2003. The business is the largest independent distributor in the United States.

Along with his parents, Mr. Graham was predeceased by his brothers, Tom Graham, Jr., Billy Joe Graham, Jimmy Graham, and Charlie Graham, and his sister, Margie Graham.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Lynda McClellan Graham; his children, Phillip "Russ" Graham, Jr. and Robyn Graham Ryan (Patrick); his grandchildren, Kate and Morgan Ryan and Allie, Thomas, and Sydney Graham; his nephew, Russell Graham (Sandy); his siblings, Freddie H. Graham (Brenda) and Peggy Graham Holmes; his nephews, Joe Graham (Patricia), Mike Graham (Crystal), and Andy Graham (Deana); his nieces, Christi Graham (Wendell), Cheri G. Lewis (Mike), Suzi G. Grigg (Dean), and Kelly G. Cantey (Steve); his sister-in-law, Deborah Pope (Benny); and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John Holmes officiating and guest speaker Jimmy Johnson. Entombment will follow at Graham Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 5010 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.

Please sign the online guest register at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.





Phillip Russ Graham, Sr.December 31, 1941-March 29, 2019ConwayPhillip Russ Graham, Sr., age 77, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his entire loving family.Born December 31, 1941 in Conway, he was the son of the late Tom D. Graham, Sr. and the late Ruth Russ Graham. Mr. Graham was a life-long member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and served as a deacon since age 29. He was also involved in many other ministries of the church, including the annual Christmas party he thoroughly enjoyed hosting. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Graham began his career in the golf car business in 1968. He continued his career with E-Z-Go Textron and became an owner/distributor in 2003. The business is the largest independent distributor in the United States.Along with his parents, Mr. Graham was predeceased by his brothers, Tom Graham, Jr., Billy Joe Graham, Jimmy Graham, and Charlie Graham, and his sister, Margie Graham.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Lynda McClellan Graham; his children, Phillip "Russ" Graham, Jr. and Robyn Graham Ryan (Patrick); his grandchildren, Kate and Morgan Ryan and Allie, Thomas, and Sydney Graham; his nephew, Russell Graham (Sandy); his siblings, Freddie H. Graham (Brenda) and Peggy Graham Holmes; his nephews, Joe Graham (Patricia), Mike Graham (Crystal), and Andy Graham (Deana); his nieces, Christi Graham (Wendell), Cheri G. Lewis (Mike), Suzi G. Grigg (Dean), and Kelly G. Cantey (Steve); his sister-in-law, Deborah Pope (Benny); and numerous great nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John Holmes officiating and guest speaker Jimmy Johnson. Entombment will follow at Graham Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 5010 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close