Phillip Kermit Lee, Sr.
May 7, 1953 - May 2, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Phillip Kermit Lee Sr., 65, passed away on May 2nd in his home in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born in Rocky Mount, NC. After attending East Carolina University, in 1975, he began his career at John Deere working as a sales rep in South Carolina. He and his father went on to own dealerships in Eastern North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Phillip married Lynn Harris in 1977. They had three children together; Christy, Hayes, and Phillip. Their children were raised in Washington, NC. Phillip later moved to North Myrtle Beach where he married his present wife, Tamara Lynn. Phillip was an avid tennis player and passionate ECU Alum.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Lee, daughter Christy Botros and husband Lucas Botros, daughter Hayes McCaffrey and husband Matthew McCaffrey, son Phillip Lee Jr., sisters, Becky Rouse and Miriam Lee; grandsons Harrison and Tucker Botros and granddaughter Anna Lee Botros. A memorial service was held at 10 am on Saturday, May 4th at Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to help fight prostate cancer at https://join.manyvscancer.org/memorial/phillip-kermit-lee.
