Phyllis A. Bieger
August 12, 1928 - August 15, 2019
Wayne, NJ
Phyllis Bieger is happy, and smiling, and dancing with Jack, her husband of 59 years, in heaven now. She was 91 years young when she passed away on Thursday August 15, 2019 after leading an incredibly full life. Phyllis was a pioneer; a tremendous athlete, she played 1st base in semi-pro baseball after the war years and she was the first female lifeguard at her town pool in 1946 in Ridgewood, NJ. Phyllis was a leader her whole life; a den mother for the Cub Scouts, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and a successful CYO basketball coach who took her church team from Nativity in Midland Park to the NJ state championships! She also tried out for, and was on, Jeopardy, and the $10,000 pyramid! And she was a breast cancer survivor for over 50 years, at a time when the odds were stacked against survival. Our mother lived her life to the fullest and did so beginning at a time when women were supposed to only be wives. She was our mother, and our coach; she was mom. Phyllis was predeceased by Jack Bieger, her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her six children and their spouses; John & Kathy Bieger, Michael & Karen Bieger, Kathi & Paul Puglise, Terri & Rich Ruf, Mary & Michael Prendergast, and Paul & Jen Bieger, her 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild. All are invited to come and celebrate her life when the family receives friends on Sunday, August 18th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th at 10am at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ. A memorial Mass and interment with Jack will take place August 24 at Precious Blood of Christ Church in Pawleys Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory can be made to the Rockville Centre Breast Cancer Coalition.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 18, 2019