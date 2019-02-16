Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Matheney. View Sign



Myrtle Beach, SC

Polly Pascal Matheney, 71, passed away February 15, 2019.

She was born on March 22, 1947 in Madison, TN to the late Joe and Lucille Turner Pascal. She was also predeceased by her sister Geraldine Larson.

She was very fond of her childhood days in Mt. Juliet, TN and as a cheerleader at Mt. Juliet High School. Polly enjoyed many years as office administrator for Atlas Construction and Sea First Restaurant Group. She was a long-time member of Ocean View Baptist Church and was an active member of her Sunday School class there. She loved and cared for her family very much and put them first. She especially loved her grandchildren and they were the light of her life. She also loved spending time working on her flowers and playing her baby grand piano.

She is survived by her husband Raymond D. Matheney of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Dion Matheney (Jenny) of Charleston, SC; three grandchildren, Reid Matheney, Rivers Matheney, and Parker McAnn Matheney all of Charleston, SC; and one sister, Doris Pulley of Mt. Juliet, TN.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Carolina Chapter Headquarters, 4124 Clemson Blvd. Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or online

