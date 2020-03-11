Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pollye Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Pauline Swaim Griffith

March 2, 1934-March 7, 2020

Murrells Inlet

Do you know the capital of Ghana? Probably not, but Pollye did. And every other capital of the world as well.

Pauline (Pollye) Swaim Griffith peacefully passed from this life to the next on Saturday the 7th of March, 2020. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, son and daughter-in-law, daughter, four grandchildren and their spouses, and three great grandchildren.

Pollye was the matriarch of the family. She loved her family and spending time with them more than anything in the world. She took her grandchildren on dozens of trips everywhere, loved her trips around the world with Spencer, cooked endless family feasts and gave us all a firm base to believe in, in which to feel secure, and to always come home to.

Pollye loved to help people and was always sensitive to their needs. Those she assisted rarely knew she was the one that was helping. Her heart was in providing for seniors and children in trouble.

Pollye loved basketball as a high schooler and was quite good at it. She spent hours on the golf course and tried to be good at that, just as enthusiastically but less successfully. She was quite proud to be an excellent bridge player, playing two times a week until the week she passed. She needlepointed up to the last week of her life and cranked out needlepoint and opinions en masse.

She is fondly remembered by her husband Spencer, son Lance (Patty), daughter Stephanie, her grandchildren Megan (Joe) Sandefur, Lori (Desi) Young, Grayson (Mace) Sally, and Palmer Sally, great grandchildren Lily Sandefur, Jack Sandefur and Ollie Young, her brothers Brooklyn (Gail) Swaim, and Milford (Brenda) Swaim and numerous nieces and nephews.

"Don't bleed on the carpet" is an aphorism that best sums her up for those who loved her. She was tough and tenacious but her gentle, soft hands were always there to apply the bandages and make it all better.

Pollye was strong and smart as a whip! She never missed a day of school, making straight "A's" her whole life. She was an ever present support for her family and friends. While her force of life she shared with all around her will be missed, the strength and tenacity she instilled in all of us will point us forward and will never be forgotten like the teacher who taught us the lessons of life and love.

Don't ask us how she died, ask us how she lived and smile because she was here.

Memorials may be sent to Children's Recovery Center, 1801 Legion Street, Myrtle Beach, SC. 29577.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



