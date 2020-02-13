Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Michael Worley. View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM Seacoast Church – Conway 1500 Hwy 501 Business Conway , SC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

R. Michael Worley

April 26, 1943 - February 4, 2020

Johns Creek, GA

Roger Michael Worley passed away on February 4th, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Facility in Johns Creek, GA.

Known to us as Mike, he was born April 26, 1943 in Kansas City, MO. Mike grew up in Bay Village, OH, graduating from Bay Village High School. Following high school, he graduated from Bowling Green State University and then received his MBA from The University of Detroit, upon which he entered the work force with Corning, Inc..

In 1967 he enlisted in the

Mike was very well respected and an active member in his community and church. He coached youth league sports for 14 years, including many youth soccer, basketball and baseball teams. In 1987 he founded the Big Flats Youth Basketball League in Big Flats, NY and was awarded the Chemung County Volunteer of the Year Award in 1988 in recognition of his efforts. Mike served as a valuable member on schoolboards in both NY and SC, and most recently, assisted the Christ United church with his financial talents for 15 years.

Mike is predeceased by his father Robert Benjamin, mother Dorothy (Rice), and brother Phillip Dean (Skip).

Surviving are his spouse of 46 years Patricia A (Davis), son Brett D Worley, daughter-in-law Jeana (Kirkland), 3 grandchildren Alayna, Julia, and Christina, son Clint M Worley, daughter-in-law Kelly (Shupp), 3 grandchildren Peyton, Elizabeth, and Jackson, and other relatives and friends across the United States.

Services will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:00pm, with reception to follow, at:

Seacoast Church – Conway

1500 Hwy 501 Business

Conway, SC 29526

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the below:

Christ United, Inc

PO Box 51450

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

A First Responder Organization of your choice.



