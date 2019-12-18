Rachel H. Stillings
Murrells Inlet
Rachel Hicock Stillings age 99, died Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her daughter and loving care givers.
Born in Southbury, CT, she was a daughter of the late Ely and Evelyn Hicock. Mrs. Stillings a homemaker golfed at Indian Wells Golf course until she was 92 years old. The last few years of her life she was passionate about making Quilts of Valor for the troops. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Stillings; a son, Harvey Edward Stillings.
Survivors include a son, Robert Leman Stillings Sr. of Midland, MI; a daughter, Nancy Ellen Stillings O'Connell of Murrells Inlet, SC; sisters, Jane Stone of Niceville, FL, Althea MacGahie of Southbury, CT and Julia Steinis of Oxford, CT; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 18, 2019