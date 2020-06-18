Ralph H. Johnson
January 17, 1922 - June 11, 2020
Little River
Ralph H. Johnson, 98, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Fields Johnson, and his stepson, James Craig Hale. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Wilma Johnson; his many nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; longtime friends and his beloved cat Moxie.
Ralph was born the 10th of 12 children on January l7, 1922 in Stanley, NC to the late Benjamin Martin Johnson and Alice Naomi Moss Johnson.
In 1942, Ralph was drafted and sent to England during WWII to work for the Signal Corp Division of the U.S. Army, discharged in 1945 and awarded the Bronze Star. Ralph attended NC State and University of KY on the GI Bill where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for American Electric Power Company in Lynchburg, VA and Logan, WV for 34 years.
Ralph married Ruth in 1969 and they lived in Huntington, WV for 14 years before moving back to Gastonia, NC. In 1999, they moved to Little River, SC where they made many friends and joined Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.
He loved playing golf, watching golf on TV, listening to gospel and classical music, woodworking, crossword puzzles, and computer games. Ralph was devoted to his family, friends and his faith.
The family thanks the caregivers at Home Instead.
The family will receive friends on June 18 from 2-3:00 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home with a service to follow. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 277, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 18, 2020.