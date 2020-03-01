Randy Dimery
March 25, 1968 - February 26, 2020
Conway
Conway
Mr. Randy Dimery, formerly of McColl, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Conway Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was 51 years old.
Mr. Randy was born in Bennettsville, SC on March 25, 1968 to the late John Brookes and Thelma Thompson Dimery. He was a Building Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed working, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory; wife, Pamela Dimery; daughters, Shannon Dimery and Stephanie Dimery; brothers, Larry Dimery and Calvin Dimery (Jennifer); sister, Patsy Hutchins; grandchildren, Jeramiah Dimery, Christian Dimery, Javier Dimery, and Karson Wilson; special nephew Johnny Hutchins; special niece, Crystal Shelby; a host of nieces and nephews; girlfriend Melissa Woodberry-Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; brother, John William Dimery; granddaughter, Ariana Dimery.
A funeral service will be held 2pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Freewill Church of Worship in Gibson, NC. A visitation will be held from 1pm-2pm just prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogersofmccoll.com.
Rogers Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dimery family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020