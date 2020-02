Randy DimeryMarch 25, 1968 - February 26, 2020ConwayConwayMr. Randy Dimery, formerly of McColl, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Conway Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was 51 years old.Mr. Randy was born in Bennettsville, SC on March 25, 1968 to the late John Brookes and Thelma Thompson Dimery. He was a Building Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed working, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his family and friends.He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory; wife, Pamela Dimery; daughters, Shannon Dimery and Stephanie Dimery; brothers, Larry Dimery and Calvin Dimery (Jennifer); sister, Patsy Hutchins; grandchildren, Jeramiah Dimery, Christian Dimery, Javier Dimery, and Karson Wilson; special nephew Johnny Hutchins; special niece, Crystal Shelby; a host of nieces and nephews; girlfriend Melissa Woodberry-Scott.He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; brother, John William Dimery; granddaughter, Ariana Dimery.A funeral service will be held 2pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Freewill Church of Worship in Gibson, NC. A visitation will be held from 1pm-2pm just prior to the service.Online condolences may be made at www.rogersofmccoll.com Rogers Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dimery family.