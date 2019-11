Ramon A. (Ray) ParkerFebruary 14, 1929-November 17, 2019ConwayMr. Ramon A. (Ray) Parker, age 90, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.Mr. Parker was born February 14, 1929 in Butler, PA, a son of the late Alton Buchanan and Wilma Permenter Parker. He attended Nixonville Chapel and was a kind and loving person. Mr. Parker was an avid NASCAR and football fan and enjoyed riding four wheelers in the swamp.Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Parker, two sons, Michael Parker and Daniel Parker, one daughter, Joni Heiliger (Dave), five grandchildren, Fae Shaffer (Bob), Daniel Parker, Davey Heiliger, Shawn Marie Heiliger and Skyler Tressler, six great-grandchildren, Cassandra Ottmar, Chandler Zink, Cole Parker, Gage Parker, Rose Mary Shaffer and Henry Shafer, a brother, James B. Parker and his wife Mary Ann, a sister, Janet Gochenour and his beloved dog, Barney.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Horry County Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, 250 Victory Lane, Conway, SC 29526.Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.