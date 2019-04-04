Raymond A. Boseman
North Myrtle Beach
Raymond A. Boseman, passed on 21 March 2019.
Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 King's Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC on Saturday, 6 April at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the "Chapel of Remembrance" at Southern Palms in North Myrtle Beach after the service.
A guestbook and full obit is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019