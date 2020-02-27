Reba E. Nance
Longs
Reba Elizabeth Nance, 77, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence with her loving husband of 27 years, Thomas Richard Nance holding her hand.
Reba was born in Roanoke, VA. She had been employed as an auditor with Dixie Stampede/Pirates Voyage. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dale Poff, who died in 2005.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Kim Riley; grandchildren, Amber Riley and Sean VanGundy.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, directed by Lee Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
A guest book is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2020