Rebekah Thomas Gabuzda
Garden City Beach, SC / Montgomery, VT
Rebekah Thomas Gabuzda, age 58, wife of George Gabuzda died of pancreatic cancer on November 17, 2018 at the home of her mother, Margaret Thomas, in Columbia, SC.
Rebekah loved traveling, reading, cooking and learning. She received degrees from the College of Charleston, Charleston, SC and the University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, VA. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha Washington Chapter #44 in Vermont. Rebekah, her husband George, and their 2 dogs divided their time between Montgomery, VT and Garden City Beach, SC.
In addition to her husband and mother, Rebekah is survived by her sister, Holly McArthur; step-son, Eli Gabuzda; brother-in-law, Miller McArthur; sister-in-law, Denise Gabuzda; half-sister, Ashley Thacker; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She will be remembered and missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Montgomery Village Cemetery in Vermont.
For those who wish, contributions in Rebekah's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Sun News on June 7, 2019