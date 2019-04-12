Notice Guest Book View Sign



Myrtle Beach

Reese R. Boyd, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2019. He was 75. Known affectionately to most, and to everyone he grew up with in Loris, as "Buddy," Reese was the oldest son of Reese Boyd, Sr., and Lalla (Holt) Boyd of Loris. He was a graduate of Loris High School, and graduated from Clemson University in 1965.

In 1964 he married Linda Chastain of Laurens, and they raised two children in a marriage of thirty years. Reese was a practicing landscape architect, and much of his work in the area is still being enjoyed today, including several miniature golf courses and other projects that he was particularly proud of. He loved plants, and a walk with him in the woods or through someone's yard was an education. In 1975 he founded Low Country Landscaping with his brother, John Boyd. Reese was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, and was an active Gideon devoted to the mission of spreading God's Word to all who have not yet heard the Good News. He could tell a story like no other, and he loved to laugh. He was a great big bear hug of a man, who loved his family and friends deeply. He will be deeply and sorely missed.

Reese is survived by two children, Reese Boyd, III (Leila) of Murrells Inlet, and Teresa Cyganiewicz (James) of Myrtle Beach; and three grand-children: Catherine Cyganiewicz, Leila Manning Boyd, and Reese R. Boyd, IV. He is also survived by a sister, Gloria B. Stevens (Keith Sr.) of Cary, NC, and a brother, John B. Boyd Sr. (Wendy), of North Myrtle Beach, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to support the ministries of the Gideons International, at PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Services will be at Christ United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive family and friends at the Church, prior to the service, at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Twin City Memorial Gardens in Loris.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





