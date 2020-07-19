Rena C. Dallachiesa

October 17, 1920 - July 12, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Rena C. Dallachiesa was born on October 17, 1920 in Hazleton, PA. and died peacefully on July 12, 2020 at age 99. She was married to Stephen P. Dallachiesa for 50 years who preceded her in death.

She spent most of her life in Silver Spring, MD, and then moved to Frederick, MD and finally Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Marina Gossart and husband Edward Gossart; daughter Melanie Swain; and Rhonda Dallachiesa, wife of her deceased son Duane Dallachiesa. Rena had six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She had a twenty-four year career with Marriott Corporation and several years at Miracle Ear before retiring at age 80. Family and friends will dearly miss her.

A funeral mass and interment will be at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Frederick, MD on Friday, July 24 at 11 AM. Donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store