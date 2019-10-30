Renee Bain (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Bain.
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Renee Bain
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mary "Renee" Bain, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Renee was born November 30, 1949, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late William and Mary Gaffney Lucas.
Renee is survived by her loving husband, William H. "Terry" Bain III, her son, Michael Dignam, his wife Nicole, and her greatest treasures, her grandchildren, Sarah and Alex. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Stortz (David) and brother, William Lucas (Mary Sue).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 3:00pm-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM.
An online guest book is available at msfh.net.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.