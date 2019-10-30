Renee Bain
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mary "Renee" Bain, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Renee was born November 30, 1949, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late William and Mary Gaffney Lucas.
Renee is survived by her loving husband, William H. "Terry" Bain III, her son, Michael Dignam, his wife Nicole, and her greatest treasures, her grandchildren, Sarah and Alex. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Stortz (David) and brother, William Lucas (Mary Sue).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 3:00pm-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 30, 2019