Richard Austin Woodward Sr.
July29, 1942 - December 16, 2019
Conway
Richard Austin Woodward, Sr., age 77, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.
Born July 29, 1942 in Conway, he was the son of the late Frederick James Woodward and Earline Causey Woodward. Mr. Woodward was an avid fisherman. He loved softball, bowling, and his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Woodward is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth LaClaire Causey and a brother, James Wiley "Woody" Woodward.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Carolyn G. Woodward; two sons, Richard Austin "Ricky" Woodward II (Miki) and Christopher Scott Woodward; a daughter, Joan Marie Bell (Neal); four grandchildren, Anthony "Travis" Rabon (Donielle), Tiffany Austin Rabon, Matthew Lee Desjardins (Michelle), and Jennifer Kelly Woodward (Jody); seven great grandchildren, Carolyne Haithcock, Austin Haithcock, Camden King, Yanessa Torres, Joselyn Torres, Julian Desjardins, and Grayson Lawson; a brother, Roderick Dale Woodward; a sister-in-law, Maxine Woodward; many nieces, nephews, extended family and his good friend, Rodney Woodberry .
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Larry Bell and Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
