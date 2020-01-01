Dr. Richard Sheffield Covington, Jr.
November 2, 1953 - December 22, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Dr. Richard Sheffield Covington, Jr., 66, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born on November 2, 1953 in Wadesboro, NC, he was the son of Richard Sheffield Covington, Sr. and Nancy Jones Ingram.
He was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister, Laura C. Neal. Surviving are his son, Dylan Covington (Eliza) of Randolph, VT, and daughter, Maylee Covington of North Myrtle Beach, SC. He also leaves behind his sister, Nan Moorer of Aiken, SC and nephews, Zachary Moorer, Brian Neal, and Joseph Neal.
Dr. Covington was devoted to his children and his work. Originally from West Columbia, SC, he received his B.S degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC in 1976 and his D.O. degree from the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine in 1988. Dr. Covington had almost 30 years of experience in Family Medicine, including his practice with Carolina Health Specialists since 2001.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11 am at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC 29566.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 1, 2020