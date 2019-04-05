Richard A. DiDonna
Myrtle Beach, SC
Richard A. DiDonna, 61, husband of Michelle and father of Brian DiDonna, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Burial will follow in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Sunday, April 7 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach, SC with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 5, 2019