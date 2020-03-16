Richard J. Gunther, Sr.
January 14, 1944 - March 12, 2020
Surfside Beach
Richard J. Gunther, Sr., 76, of Surfside Beach and loving partner of Jean Roberts, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Pruitt Health of Conway.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with day and time to be announced.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 16, 2020