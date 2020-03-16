Richard J. Gunther Sr. (1944 - 2020)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Richard J. Gunther, Sr.
January 14, 1944 - March 12, 2020
Surfside Beach
Richard J. Gunther, Sr., 76, of Surfside Beach and loving partner of Jean Roberts, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Pruitt Health of Conway.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with day and time to be announced.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 16, 2020
