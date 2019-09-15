Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Schultz. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Richard L. Schultz

September 29, 1935 - September 8, 2019

Savannah

Savannah, GA Richard L. (Dick) Schultz, age 83, died September 8, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. He was born September 28, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan. He retired from Saginaw Steering Gear in Michigan, and loved to fly and take care of pigeons. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; several brothers and sisters, all in Michigan; and stepson, Bud Moser. He is survived by brothers, Lee and Clarence Schultz; sister, Nancy Donavan; half-brother, Elmer Schmidt; and stepchildren, Glenda (Mike) Brunette, Cindy Gravlin, and Kathy (Jim) Maciejewski, all of Michigan; stepson, Ken Moser of Baxley, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Kim Moser of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren, Daryl Brunette, Brittany Sizemore, and Sam and Gabe Maciejewski; and several great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Susan Lowe and others for being caregivers to Dick in his time of need. At his request, Richard's body was donated to the Medical College of Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.



