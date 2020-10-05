1/1
Richard Looten
1938 - 2020
Richard P. Looten
July 1938 - September 2020
Socastee
Richard P. Looten, age 82, passed away on Sept 29, 2020. He was born July 9, 1938 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Gilbert and Florence Looten. After the Army, Richard built a career in the cable TV industry, reloacting in 1978 to Surfside, SC where he worked 10 years for Clearview Cable. He is preceded in death by parents and sons, Bobby and Ronald Looten. Richard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nelly Looten; sister Mary Fisher; daughters Deborah Keeley, Phoenix AZ, and Cindy Bumgarner, Las Cruces, NM; stepdaughters Mischelle Hall, Leesburg, VA, and Lilly Summers, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Matthew, Ryan and Alexa Keeley; Ray and Kari Bumgarner, and El VonTrotha; Jessica Summers; and great granddaughter Emmy Lou Newsome. Richard loved animals and will be missed by his loyal companion Penelope and his adoring cats. In lieu of flowers, donations to Horry Humane Society are requested. Richard's ashes will be interred in Jefferson City, MO at a later date.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 5, 2020.
