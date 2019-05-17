Richard Pitts (1977 - 2019)
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC
29527
(843)-397-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nebo Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nebo Baptist Church
Richard Odell Pitts
December 8, 1977 - May 12, 2019
Britton's Neck
Richard Odell Pitts, 41, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Conway on December 8, 1977 he was the son of Evelyn Baker Pitts and the late Richard Henry Pitts.
Richard was a loving son, father, brother, nephew and friend to all. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. His greatest joy in life was spending time with family, especially his daughter Sadie. Richard earned a Master's Degree from Clemson and a Banking Degree from LSU. He was employed with Arbor One Farm Credit in Florence.
Richard is survived by his mother, Evelyn Baker; daughter, Sadie Rae Pitts; stepdaughter, Savannah Sherman; brother, Brandon L. Pitts; Uncle, Carl Baker; Aunt, Donna Lamb and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Nebo Baptist Church from 6pm until 8pm.
Funeral Services will be held 11am Friday, May 17, 2019 at Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook and Rev. Jerry Pace.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nebo Baptist Church Building Fund, 6411 Hwy 908, Britton's Neck, SC 29546.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 17, 2019
