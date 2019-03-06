Richard Barry Selby
June 22, 1925 - March 4, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Richard Barry Selby, born June 22, 1925 in Washington, DC, son of the late Agnes Murray and Frank Willes Selby.
He was schooled in Maryland, served in the US Navy during World War II. He attended Monmouth College and George Washington University.
Mr. Selby retired from the Department of Defense after 35 years of Federal Service. His working career spanned several Federal Agencies, including the US Post Office Department, Navy Department, Treasury Department, and Department of Defense. He served an apprenticeship as a toolmaker and taught in the apprentice school for the Navy before moving into Personnel Administration, where he became adept at recruitment, placement, reduction in force, and employment management relations. Upon retirement, he moved to Myrtle Beach from Alexandria, VA in 1979, and became an avid golfer, working with the South Carolina Golf Association for several years in the installation of the slope rating system throughout the state. Notable among his accomplishments at the game of golf were his 11 holes-in-one, 22 eagles, and numerous "age shootings" beginning at the age of 75.
Mr. Selby is survived by his wife, Sylvia H. Lindsay-Selby of Myrtle Beach, SC, sons, Joseph and James of WV, Thomas of MD, daughter, Linda Courtillet of MD, step-daughter, Lynette Edwards of NC, step-son, Kenneth Ballard of SC, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, brother, Frank Selby, sisters, Betty Ripple and Janet Hall, step-son, David Ballard, and wives, Thelma Ditto of WV and Lanelle Lambert of MS.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to: Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 6, 2019