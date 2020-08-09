Richard Leslie Selvey
Myrtle Beach, SC
Richard Leslie Selvey, of Myrtle Beach, SC went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 6, 2020. Richard was born to Marie Selvey Mitchem and Richard L. Selvey, Sr. in Bluefield, WV on July 8, 1939. He moved to Myrtle Beach when he was 13 where he met and married the love of his life for the last close to 64 years. Richard was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne out of Fort Bragg, NC, where he served our country as a paratrooper. He and his wife, Janice, owned and operated Grandma's Kitchen on 7th Ave. which was known and loved by locals and tourists alike for over 48 years. Over that time, they were blessed with 4 children and a niece, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family and friends. Richard loved his garden, watching his martin birds, driving his tractor and tinkering with old cars and gas pumps. Disney World was his happy place with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Richard and Janice had a love story like no other. He loved his wife with transcendent devotion and all of his kids with unabashed intensity.
Richard was greeted in Heaven by his parents and son, Richard Lyn Selvey and step-father, Sam Mitchem. He leaves behind his adoring wife, Janice Elizabeth Bellamy Selvey, his three daughters and son-in-laws, Ginger and Kenny Krause, Debbie and Joel Smith, Tammy and Mark Dyer, and niece Michelle and Heath Scurrfield. Richard also leaves his grandchildren, Hastie Chambers Hovey, Richard Lyn and Kristin Chambers, Jennifer and Chris Pennington, Sharnai Thompson, Heather Smith, and Alexis Bellamy, along with his great-grandchildren, Ella, Izabella, Selvey, Stone, Christian, CJ, Rhylyn, Jayce, Carson and Gentry. He will be missed by his sisters, Sammie Andrews, Diana and Danny Tibbs, Kevin Sands, Glenna Mitchem, and his brother Freddie Selvey.
The family will hold a service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC, social distancing and mask will be required. Janice and the family will be accepting drive by visitors at the family home Saturday, August 8 between 4:30 and 6:00pm to celebrate Richard's life. Janice would like for you to consider donating to Veteran Affairs in honor of Richard's life. Donations can be made at www.charleston.va.gov/giving
.
.