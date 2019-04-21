Richard W. Donovan
December 19, 1930 - April 10, 2019
Hershey, PA
Richard W. Donovan, 88, of Hershey PA, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born December 19, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late William and Agnes (Holzwarth) Donovan.
Richard was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and served in the Army as a Military Police Officer.
He retired from New York Air Brake, Inc. He was a lifelong usher and greeter at every parish he attended. Richard was a member of the Areba Club in Hershey and a 4th Degree Knight at Our Lady Star of the Sea K.O.C Council #7122, Myrtle Beach, SC. He was also an avid golfer.
Survived by his wife, Carol Jean (Alauzen) Donovan; 4 children, Michele Bachman of Elizabethtown, Bryan (Lisa) Donovan of Hudson, NH, Rebecca (David) Doherty of Thief River Falls, MN and Mary Ellen Fiorentino of Webster, NY; 9 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ruth McGill and Nora Gordon both of Pittsburgh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 12:30pm in the St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, 359 West Areba Ave., Hershey, PA 17033.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Phoenix Unit at Frey Village for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of Richard Donovan to Frey Village - Phoenix Unit, Office of Advancement, Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries,1 South Home Ave.,Topton, PA 19562
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2019