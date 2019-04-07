Richard Lee Wise
September 10, 1981 - April 02, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Richard Lee Wise, 37, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 02, 2019. He was born September 10, 1981 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held 2:00pm on Sunday, April 07, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Richard's name be made at: https://www.supportful.com/9e352f65-7125-4e31-b5ee-7148828aec5f
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2019