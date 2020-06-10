Richie Melton Rhue, Sr.
April 24, 1957 ~ June 4, 2020
Conway
Richie Melton Rhue, Sr, son of the late Matthew and the late Beatrice Rhue was born April 24,1957 in Conway, SC departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. He was educated in the Horry County School System; and subsequently in 1976 studied Mortuary Science at John Tyler Community College in Chester, VA.
He attended worship service, Sunday school and Vacation Bible school at Friendship Missionary Baptist church during his youth. Later as an adult, he frequented churches in the Bucksport community.
A graduate of Conway High School in 1975, Richie was a star football player, who played the game with a keen sensibility of his opponent's next move. He loved the game of football with a passion, and enthusiasm which lasted a lifetime. He liked all football -- high school, college and the NFL; but his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. He knew the players and he knew their stats.
During his workforce career, he was a loyal and innovative team player at Rhue's Mortuary where he served in a number of roles for 30-plus years. Dually, he was employed at Rhue's B.C. Club, Eye of the Needle and 40 Men Social Club respectively.
His hobbies were fishing, clam, crab and oyster harvesting. He was a quick study of home projects and enjoyed fixing things. He liked working in the yard but above all he was a great cook, who mastered the recipe of Bubba Rhue's famous chicken sandwiches. Richie had a sense of humor that could break the facade of the shyest human being. His humor was witty and his use of satire and sarcasm was impeccable. Richie really loved his family and he will be truly missed everyday.
Preceded in death by MacArthur McCray and Maxine Long
Survivors are his wife, Carolyn Rhue; his loving and devoted children, Maurice Ford (Fredrena) of Conway, SC; Richie Melton Rhue Jr. (Calvin) of Forest Hills, NY; Tammy Rhue Ingram (Maurice) of Southampton, PA; two step daughters, Alisha Sherman-Waters (Andre) of Warner Robins, GA; and LaDorrean Collington of Conway, SC; one step son, Chuck Collington of Conway, SC; five brothers and sisters to the union of the late Matthew and the late Beatrice Rhue; Joyce Rhue Williams of Columbia, SC; Samuel Ronald Rhue (Florence) of Petersburg, VA; Kathy Rhue Robinson of Richmond, VA; Bernard Rhue (Amanda) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Lisa Rhue Warren of State College, PA; Nephews nurtured at home: Atu Williams (Tammy) and Raheem Williams. Richie was also the brother of Terry McCray (Regina); MaxCine Woodberry of Atlanta, GA; Dawna Faulk of Conway, SC; one aunt, Gladys Myers of Georgetown, SC; seven grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Edith Parker; father-in-law, Sanders Collington; sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Mitchell, Gwendolyn Davis Linda Swinton, Celeste Parker, and Flettie Parker; brothers-in-law, James Parker, Jeremiah Parker, and William Parker; A special brother, Winfred (Buzzy) Hemingway of Bucksport, goddaughter, Marshalla L. James. Richie also leaves to cherish his memories, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, Spivey Alley Family, other relatives and close friends, Aaron Lesane, Curtis Alston, and Floyd Gaskins.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 10, 2020.