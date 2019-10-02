Rick Fown (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rick Fown
Myrtle Beach, SC
Rick D. Fown, 58, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. He was born August 28, 1961 in Columbus, OH, son of Richard Dwight and Lois (Mowery) Fown.
Survivors include his wife, Cathi of the home; brothers, Gary & Terry Fown; sisters, Dee (Mark) Elschlager, Kim Beach, Lynn (Danny) Donahue, & Teresa & Janice Fown; niece, Bridget Fown; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Workman Stowers; & niece, Sheana Stowers and her sons, Noah Long and Kason Green. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry and sister, Cathy.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A funeral and burial will be held later this week in West Virginia.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org/give.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019
