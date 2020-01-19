Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Memorial service 1:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Rina Curcio

March 21, 1941 - January 15, 2020

North Myrtle Beach

Rina Curcio, 78, died January 15, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Born on March 21, 1941 in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Giulio DiCostanzo and Frances Ciacciarelli Mallozzi. Rina was a graduate of Stamford High School and worked for several area employers. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Edward's Pharmacy in Greenwich.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother she carried on her Italian family traditions and instilled the importance of food, family and togetherness in all of us. She had many creative talents, with a love of music, ceramics and making things beautiful. Her infectious laugh and sense of humor carried her (and us) through many challenges, which she handled with strength and grace.

Rina is survived by her husband of 57 years, William (Ron) Curcio; daughter Lori Lehan (Edward), son, Scott Curcio (Nancy); seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father Vincent Mallozzi, sister Julie Brzoska, brother Lewis DiCostanzo and her infant daughter Robin Ann.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, January 19 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. A second memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorial Processing Center, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058 or of SC, 500 Taylor Street Suite 101, Columbia, SC 29201.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





