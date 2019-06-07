Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church North Myrtle Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Rita June McLamb

April 3, 1936 - June 5, 2019

Little River

Rita June McLamb signed off on her last shift report and has gone to be with her Lord on June 5, 2019. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of SC, Hospice nurse, Amy Brooks and her compassionate Caregivers, Vonna Gengo, Betty Bromell, Yvonne Callahan, Charlene Platt and Joyce Williams.

Born April 3, 1936 in Ash, NC to Layton Ellis McLamb and Stella Mae Bellamy McLamb, Rita knew what she wanted to be from a very young age. With a heart of compassion, a desire to serve, and Florence Nightingale as her role model, she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from Wampee High School and later studied Nursing at the University of South Carolina Extension at Coastal Carolina and William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute. She graduated with honors as a registered nurse in 1976, earning the prestigious Outstanding Student Award. During Rita's nursing career, she worked at the Medical University of SC, where her skills merited her inclusion and appointed to the trained nurses team for the first ever kidney transplant in South Carolina.

Rita retired from Conway Hospital in Conway, SC as the PM Charge Nurse in Obstetrics/Gynecology unit. After retirement, Rita was ready for a new challenge. She returned to Coastal Carolina where she studied music for a while. She later studied privately with renowned Maestro, Dr. Lenough Anderson, learning the classical works of her beloved Chopin, J.S. Bach and Beethoven. Dr. Anderson encouraged her to teach piano which she did for many years.

After nursing, Rita's other selfless cause was the care of animals. Purebred or stray, Rita never met a cat she didn't like or didn't like her. She always took care of the strays in the neighborhood, making sure they had food outside, a dry place to sleep and taking joy when they brought their kittens to visit. Rita was a member of the North Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church and an uplifting joy to be around. She was quick to laugh and never was one to put herself first. Her entire life was devoted in service for others. She was happiest when she was able to alleviate suffering or pain.

Preceded in death by her sister, Pollie McLamb Moseley, Rita is survived by the joy and jewel of her life, daughter Angela Jean Bird. She is also survived by her brothers, Thurmon McLamb, Kenny McLamb (Pam), nieces and nephews, Robbie Moseley (Samantha), Ben Moseley, Sabrina McLamb, Ashley McLamb (Johanna) and Kenny Todd (Kimberly) and several great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving Ragamuffin cat, Rachel.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 on Sunday, June 9 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach at 1 pm on Monday, June 7. Burial will follow at McLamb Cemetery, Little River, SC.

In lieu of flowers, Rita asks that you consider making a donation to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach at:

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Rita June McLambApril 3, 1936 - June 5, 2019Little RiverRita June McLamb signed off on her last shift report and has gone to be with her Lord on June 5, 2019. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of SC, Hospice nurse, Amy Brooks and her compassionate Caregivers, Vonna Gengo, Betty Bromell, Yvonne Callahan, Charlene Platt and Joyce Williams.Born April 3, 1936 in Ash, NC to Layton Ellis McLamb and Stella Mae Bellamy McLamb, Rita knew what she wanted to be from a very young age. With a heart of compassion, a desire to serve, and Florence Nightingale as her role model, she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from Wampee High School and later studied Nursing at the University of South Carolina Extension at Coastal Carolina and William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute. She graduated with honors as a registered nurse in 1976, earning the prestigious Outstanding Student Award. During Rita's nursing career, she worked at the Medical University of SC, where her skills merited her inclusion and appointed to the trained nurses team for the first ever kidney transplant in South Carolina.Rita retired from Conway Hospital in Conway, SC as the PM Charge Nurse in Obstetrics/Gynecology unit. After retirement, Rita was ready for a new challenge. She returned to Coastal Carolina where she studied music for a while. She later studied privately with renowned Maestro, Dr. Lenough Anderson, learning the classical works of her beloved Chopin, J.S. Bach and Beethoven. Dr. Anderson encouraged her to teach piano which she did for many years.After nursing, Rita's other selfless cause was the care of animals. Purebred or stray, Rita never met a cat she didn't like or didn't like her. She always took care of the strays in the neighborhood, making sure they had food outside, a dry place to sleep and taking joy when they brought their kittens to visit. Rita was a member of the North Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church and an uplifting joy to be around. She was quick to laugh and never was one to put herself first. Her entire life was devoted in service for others. She was happiest when she was able to alleviate suffering or pain.Preceded in death by her sister, Pollie McLamb Moseley, Rita is survived by the joy and jewel of her life, daughter Angela Jean Bird. She is also survived by her brothers, Thurmon McLamb, Kenny McLamb (Pam), nieces and nephews, Robbie Moseley (Samantha), Ben Moseley, Sabrina McLamb, Ashley McLamb (Johanna) and Kenny Todd (Kimberly) and several great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving Ragamuffin cat, Rachel.The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 on Sunday, June 9 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach at 1 pm on Monday, June 7. Burial will follow at McLamb Cemetery, Little River, SC.In lieu of flowers, Rita asks that you consider making a donation to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach at: https://humanesocietynmb.org/give/ or Hospice Care of South Carolina: https://hpcfoundation.org/ . Both are wonderful nonprofit organizations and your contribution is tax deductible.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close