Rita Ann Miller

March 16, 1936 – December 20, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Rita Ann Miller, 83, of Island Green in Myrtle Beach, died Friday, December 20, following 2 months of home hospice.

She was born March 16, 1936, in Winston-Salem to the late Isaac Samuel and Eloise Holder Wagoner.

She attended Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus OH through 1955. She was active in retail sales and volunteer work with Hospice and others in Lancaster OH, and with Conway Hospital. She was most recently associated with the Legends Theatre.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, W. H. 'Hal' Miller; a daughter, Kathleen A. Wienecke, and her husband, Kenneth, in Monroe NC; a son, Randall A. Miller, and his wife, Cindy, in Mooresville NC; four grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Ryan Miller, Christopher Wienecke and Charissa Wienecke; and great-grandson, William Wienecke.

The exceptional home hospice support provided by Heartland was greatly appreciated. Final arrangements are with Anatomy Gifts Registry through Grand Strand Funeral Home.



